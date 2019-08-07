

CTV Regina





Two bylaws were passed during a special meeting of Regina City Council Tuesday evening.

Council looked at revamping the Zoning Bylaws for single family dwellings and industrial zones.

Loosening restriction on industrial lands to allow for more commercial businesses such as restaurants and breweries was discussed, but council decided not to change the bylaw.

“The idea being industrial lands are meant to be industrial lands, not a commercial area necessarily,” Mayor Michael Fougere told CTV Morning Live. “While you can have some restaurants and those kinds of things, a step away from residential will remain. So there is more restrictions but we still have lots of industrial land to be developed. We want to make sure we have these lands available for that usage.”

Council also passed a bylaw that would limit the number of portable signs in the city and 30 metres must be left between signs.