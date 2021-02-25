REGINA -- The historical and highly-contentious Cook House in Regina’s Lakeview neighbourhood will remain as a single-family dwelling.

The decision was made during a special City Council meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The future of the house was discussed for four hours. City Council heard from 16 delegations including one of the owners of the property, Carmen Lien.

Seven of the delegations were against the redevelopment of the Heritage Property into a 16-unit condo complex. Nine of the delegations were in support of the project.

On Saturday, the Regina Planning Commission held a special meeting to discuss and vote on recommendations about the property.

City administration recommended a series of applications be denied, which proposed redeveloping the heritage property – located at 3160 Albert St. – into a 16-unit dwelling. These applications from owners Carmen Lien and Adriana Gourgaris, included altering the property's heritage designation and changes to part of Hill Avenue.

The planning commission voted unanimously in favour of the recommendations to deny the applications.

