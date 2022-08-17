Regina city council discusses 5G cell towers, catalyst commitee
A set of guidelines to help determine where new cell towers can be built in Regina is being sent back to city administration for further changes.
Regina city council voted to table the antenna system protocol, which would outline the city’s preferred location and design standards for proposed cell towers as well as expectations for public consultation.
According to city administration, it is a “timely” protocol as antenna system applications have increased due to new, advance technology being introduced.
In a unanimous vote, councillors decided to ask administration to improve the language in the protocols, add ward councillors, MLAs and MPs to the consultation process, and create a “renewal clause” to allow future changes to the protocol.
Council said the protocol is not intended to restrict telecommunication services.
SaskTel has proposed a new cell tower on the edge of the McKell Wascana Conservation Park in Regina’s east end.
According to Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Michael Champion, the park is one of the last areas of native prairie in Wascana Plains with a “unique ecosystem” that is often used as an outdoor classroom.
Champion, along with a number of Wascana View residents, oppose the cell tower site, but are in favour of the antenna protocol.
“Wildlife and day migrants may be impacted by the cellular tower or by any tower,” Champion said.
“Being out there and observing the prairie on its own and then having this structure there, which isn’t natural, is going to impact wildlife and may impact the viewing experience in the park.”
Jack Huntington, a member of the Wascana View Action Group, told council the group would support the proposed protocol if it strengthened guidelines around proximity, environmental impacts and public consultation.
Daryl Godfrey, SaskTel’s chief technology officer, said the crown corporation is not “fully opposed” to the city’s proposed protocol. However, the company wants council to ensure the protocol does not create barriers to put up a cell tower.
Godfrey told council that proximity plays a key role in quality customer service and the company identifies its best locations for towers through a series of tests.
“For these types of designs, proximity is important. If we were to move a cell tower 500 metres away, it makes a major difference for connectivity,” Godfrey said, adding that could lead to dead zones or the inability to access cell service in a residential basement.
“As customers are using cell phones more and more, the need to be closer to these customers becomes even more important.”
A number of Regina residents spoke at council opposing the cell towers in residential areas, citing radiation and health concerns for people living and working close to 5G towers.
According to Godfrey, SaskTel follows federal health guidelines in regards to radiofrequency signals. He said the company is thousands of percentage points below Canada’s recommended signals.
“We don’t believe these cell towers provide any health risks to our customers,” Godfrey said.
Councillor Bob Hawkins clarified that the vote was strictly in relation to the antenna system protocol. Councillors would not vote on specific locations of any proposed cell towers.
STAGE SET FOR CATALYST COMMITTEE
Counc. Bob Hawkins and Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL), will co-chair the city’s catalyst committee, a leadership group that will oversee three main projects in Regina’s core.
Council voted in favour of the committee’s terms of reference, which tasks the group with preparing future reports and recommendations related to a replacement arena for the Brandt Centre, a new aquatic centre to replace the aging Lawson facility and the potential need for a new baseball stadium.
According to city administration, the group will offer a “strategic level of leadership” and take into consideration how these projects could work in tandem to create growth in Regina.
Regina resident Jim Elliot spoke against the responsibilities of the catalyst committee at Wednesday’s council meeting.
“The terms of reference of the Catalyst Committee are too myopic and needs to consider more than just which recreation facility gets built first and where they get built. The world doesn’t necessarily revolve around these three buildings,” Elliot said.
Council also approved 14 of the 16 committee members. The committee will appoint the remaining two.
Councillors Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens will join Hawkins as council representatives.
The other committee members include:
- Lisa McIntyre, Downtown Business Improvement District
- Jeff Boutilier, Warehouse Improvement District
- Jeff Keshen, President and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina
- Tiffany Stephenson, Co-chair of the Arena Strategic Planning Committee
- Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, CEO of YWCA Regina
- Edmund Bellegard, File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council
- Cindy Kobayashi, Regina Public Library board member
- Kyle Jeworski, President and CEO of Viterra
- Ruth Smillie, Former artistic director of Globe Theatre
- Chris Lane, President and CEO of Economic Development Regina
The two vacant positions will be filled by someone in the “development community” and a member of an inner city community association.
The committee will be responsible for community engagement and consultation. It is set to report back to council with recommendations by the end of the year.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns
Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Province, VIDO encourage booster doses as COVID-19 is once again on the rise
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the viral load of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has shown a week-over-week increase the past month, potentially meaning cases of the virus are on the rise.
-
Some parents facing affordability challenges with increased school supply prices
With the first day of classes looming, some parents shopping for school supplies are facing affordability challenges with higher priced essentials.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor faces 3 more murder charges in Ontario
A former Saskatoon doctor charged with first-degree murder in Ontario is now facing three more murder charges in that province.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
Calgary
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Missing Calgary senior safely located
An 82-year-old Calgary woman missing for four days has been safely located.
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
Edmonton
-
‘It was a nightmare’: Edmonton couple stranded in Kelowna after stolen ID
An Edmonton man is looking for a refund – and some answers – after getting stranded in Kelowna after his girlfriend’s ID was stolen.
-
'We need funding': Alberta's lone volunteer underwater search team asks for support to bring closure to families
The volunteer underwater search team that responds to drownings all across Alberta is concerned it won't be able to survive without funding from the provincial government.
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
'Novelty' screwdriver that looks like replica handgun raising concerns
Concerns are being raised about the sale of a screwdriver that looks like a replica handgun available at a popular auto retailer across Canada.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
'We don’t have options here': Ottawa family seeks out-of-country cancer treatment for daughter
An Ottawa family is facing a daunting challenge in their search for a treatment for their nine-year-old daughter with cancer.
-
Woman, 28, killed in chain-reaction crash east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the four-vehicle collision at County Road 17 and County Road 9 in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Hospital capacity, indoor temperatures under scrutiny in latest B.C. heat wave
The Lower Mainland’s third heat warning of the summer is concerning health officials and meteorologists, who warn that those British Columbians most at risk of heat-related-illness have been facing elevated temperatures for weeks.
-
Multiple break-ins reported at Burnaby building where tenants displaced by fire, RCMP investigating
Some tenants displaced by a fire at a Burnaby apartment building say they’ve now been victimized by thieves as well.
-
Job action could mean empty shelves at B.C. liquor and cannabis stores by the weekend
In a matter of days, B.C. consumers could begin to see empty shelves at liquor and cannabis stores.
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries
The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.
-
Island Health issues overdose advisory for Greater Victoria
Island Health is warning of a spike in overdoses in the Greater Victoria region.
-
Man convicted of killing Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied parole
One of two men convicted of the shocking sexual assault and murder of a Langford, B.C., teen in 2010 has had his day parole application denied again.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
'Captain of their own ship': debate over MAID deepens as numbers climb
Despite a growing number of people who are opting for a doctor's help in ending their own lives, the practice remains controversial, and very much up for debate.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
Cambrian College offers new chemical engineering technician program
Next month, Cambrian College in Sudbury will be offering a chemical engineering technician program with hopes of helping meet the demand for skilled workers in the field.
-
Lock tours return to Sault Ste. Marie
There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.
Kitchener
-
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who 'fell short' of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”