Regina city council discusses 5G cell towers, tables motion to make protocol improvements

A set of guidelines to help determine where new cell towers can be built in Regina is being sent back to city administration for further changes.

Regina city council voted to table the antenna system protocol, which would outline the city’s preferred location and design standards for proposed cell towers as well as expectations for public consultation.

According to city administration, it is a “timely” protocol as antenna system applications have increased due to new, advance technology being introduced.

In a unanimous vote, councillors decided to ask administration to improve the language in the protocols, add ward councillors, MLAs and MPs to the consultation process, and create a “renewal clause” to allow future changes to the protocol.

Council said the protocol is not intended to restrict telecommunication services.

SaskTel has proposed a new cell tower on the edge of the McKell Wascana Conservation Park in Regina’s east end.

According to Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Michael Champion, the park is one of the last areas of native prairie in Wascana Plains with a “unique ecosystem” that is often used as an outdoor classroom.

Champion, along with a number of Wascana View residents, oppose the cell tower site, but are in favour of the antenna protocol.

“Wildlife and day migrants may be impacted by the cellular tower or by any tower,” Champion said.

“Being out there and observing the prairie on its own and then having this structure there, which isn’t natural, is going to impact wildlife and may impact the viewing experience in the park.”

Jack Huntington, a member of the Wascana View Action Group, told council the group would support the proposed protocol if it strengthened guidelines around proximity, environmental impacts and public consultation.

Daryl Godfrey, SaskTel’s chief technology officer, said the crown corporation is not “fully opposed” to the city’s proposed protocol. However, the company wants council to ensure the protocol does not create barriers to put up a cell tower.

Godfrey told council that proximity plays a key role in quality customer service and the company identifies its best locations for towers through a series of tests.

“For these types of designs, proximity is important. If we were to move a cell tower 500 metres away, it makes a major difference for connectivity,” Godfrey said, adding that could lead to dead zones or the inability to access cell service in a residential basement.

“As customers are using cell phones more and more, the need to be closer to these customers becomes even more important.”

A number of Regina residents spoke at council opposing the cell towers in residential areas, citing radiation and health concerns for people living and working close to 5G towers.

According to Godfrey, SaskTel follows federal health guidelines in regards to radiofrequency signals. He said the company is thousands of percentage points below Canada’s recommended signals.

“We don’t believe these cell towers provide any health risks to our customers,” Godfrey said.

Councillor Bob Hawkins clarified that the vote was strictly in relation to the antenna system protocol. Councillors would not vote on specific locations of any proposed cell towers.