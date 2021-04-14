REGINA -- Regina city council addressed a variety of topics during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting.

Bike safety, the City’s economic recovery, sidewalk updates and a review process for heritage assessments have all been discussed. Regina city council approved the City Centre Core Partnership Framework and Action Plan.

CITY CENTRE CORE FRAMEWORK

The goal of the City Centre Core Partnership Framework and Action Plan is to connect Evraz Place, the Regina Railyard Project Lands, the Taylor Field Lands with the Regina downtown and Warehouse neighbourhoods.

Delegations from the Regina Exhibition Association, Warehouse Business Improvement District and Downtown Business Improvement District said environmental features will be included in the plan.

The name of the plan was shortened to the City Centre Core Framework.

HERITAGE POLICY

Council also approved the development of a heritage policy to introduce a third-party review process for heritage evaluations and heritage impact assessments. Qualified heritage consultants or architects will conduct these assessments.

Jackie Schmidt from Heritage Regina said she supported most of the changes.

REGINA ECONOMIC RECOVERY GRANT

Council reviewed the Regina Economic Recovery Grant program, offered to help businesses through the pandemic.

Administration says 280 businesses have used just under $1.4 million of the $2 million available in the grant program.

The Regina Recovery and Efficiency Task Force is expected to consider a one-year, 25 per cent partial tax exception for the Regina Hotel Association.

CITY SIDEWALKS UPDATE

Changes to sidewalk repairs could come, as council considers using a cold mix asphalt material during winter instead of concrete in the 2022 budget.

Andrew Stevens said the purpose is to have sidewalks treated the same as roads.

CYCLING, TRAFFIC SAFETY & PASSING

A few hours was dedicated to changes to the traffic bylaw, in order to help keep cyclists safe.

Going forward drivers can be fined for following a cyclist at a distance closer than reasonable, passing a cyclist in the same lane that the cyclist is occupying or passing a cyclist at a speed greater than 50 kilometres per hour.

Fines also apply to drivers that do not drive in a reasonable and prudent way when approaching any special hazard that exists with respect to cyclists.

Cyclists can use a one-way street in the opposite direction where a contraflow bicycle only lane exists as marked by signs or pavement markings.

No person is allowed to open their vehicle door if it interferes with the movement of traffic.

INCLUSIVE RECREATION AND ACTIVITIES

Council approved a plan put forward by councillors Terina Shaw and Lori Bresciani to increase recreation and leisure activities for people with disabilities.

The City will consult with the public on what types of inclusive recreation and activities are needed. It was also identify barriers and enablers to providing additional recreation and leisure programs.

Several delegations spoke in support of the plan.

The City will research options for expanding the availability of accessibility grants to encourage inclusive and specialized recreation and activities.