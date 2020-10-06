REGINA -- Regina city council met Tuesday afternoon to discuss items left over from last week’s regular meeting, including an update on the Residential Road Renewal Program (RRRP).

This program looks at the current state of Regina’s residential roads, potential treatment costs and the long-term strategy to reduce roads in poor condition. The RRRP was started in 2014.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council discussed administration’s report on the condition of residential roads, the cost of each type of treatment and the number of years it will take to remove roads from the poor category.

Coun. Barbara Young put forward a motion, suggesting administration reconsider how RRRP money is divided among poor, fair and excellent roads, when a new RRRP model is drawn up next year.

This motion was passed 9-2.

According to city documents, 75.3 per cent of Regina’s residential road network is in fair or better condition, and 24.7 per cent is in poor condition. The goal of the RRRP is to have the network at 85 per cent fair or better by 2026.

CITY CONTINUES TO ENCOURAGE MASK USE

Tuesday’s meeting marked just over one month since city council last discussed a potential mandatory mask bylaw.

At that point, council decided the bylaw was not needed.

On Tuesday, council voted unanimously to stick with the previous decision.

City administration will continue efforts encouraging voluntary mask usage, while having ongoing discussions with the SHA and monitoring COVID-19 cases.

“We’re comfortable with following the lead of the chief medical health officer,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere. “Things are going very well in the province right now. Numbers are going down to some degree, and there have certainly been a lot of recoveries recently. So we feel comfortable, at the moment, to follow that lead.”