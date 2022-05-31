Regina city council may use federal funding to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre

Regina city council may attempt to dip into federal funding to put towards a new indoor aquatic centre.

According to council’s agenda for June 1, approval is recommended to use the city’s remaining “Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program” funds towards the planning and development of a new indoor pool.

However, ICIP funding is supposed to be used for transit infrastructure and green stream projects.

Mayor Sandra Masters’ mayoral campaign platform had the replacement of the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre as a high priority. Council launched a feasibility study for a new pool in fall 2021 as a part of its Recreational Master Plan.

The city will need to seek approval from both the provincial and federal government to use the funds. If denied, the city said it will look to upgrade wastewater capacity and renewable city facilities as well as enhance transit.

Council will meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m.