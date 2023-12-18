Regina city council passes utility operating budget on fourth day of deliberations

City councillors passed Regina’s utility operating budget Monday as deliberations entered into a fourth day.

It comes with a utility rate increase of three per cent in 2024.

“Plus [the charge] garbage bins, that’s $14.22 per month,” Executive Director of Operations Kurtis Doney explained.

The base utility rate increase totals $5.70 per month for the average Regina household.

An additional $8.52 is being added with the change of solid waste collection fees being moved from property taxes to utility bills.

Administration initially recommended a four per cent increase to the utility rate.

Councillors proposed an amendment, lowering it to three per cent.

According to administration, the change of one per cent amounts to $1.7 million towards the utility capital fund but saved residents $11 per year.

“This it’s three not four,” said Ward 5 Coun. John Findura. “Next year it’ll be three or could be more.”

Also discussed was a one-time rebate for residents of about $30 – however it was defeated.

The rebate would have kept the city’s utility reserve fund under the maximum allowed of $90 million.

“I’m trying to stay away from the sticker shock come [in 2025] because [residents] were happy to get a rebate,” said Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli.

“But still have the exponential growth year-to-year.”

Deliberations continued Monday night, with councillors moving onto the city’s operating and capital budgets.