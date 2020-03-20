REGINA -- Regina city council is preparing to declare a local state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillors met on Friday morning to discuss measures to combat the spread of the virus in the Queen City.

Administration plans to write a bylaw for the declaration early Friday afternoon.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he wants to close restaurants and bars and allow takeout and delivery only, as well as limit gatherings to five people.

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins agrees with limiting gatherings to five.

The city has fully activated its emergency management centre. Each morning includes a technical briefing.

Administration also recommending free transit and paratransit services until COVID-19 outbreak is managed and public health crisis is controlled. #yqr — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) March 20, 2020

There will be no parking enforcement in 24 hour residential parking areas. Bylaw says tickets issued from March 13, 2020, if they were not public safety concerns, they will not be enforced. Safety related parking issues will still be ticketed, like blocking a fire hydrant.

Alternative work arrangements are being explored for any staff that can’t work because recreation facilities are closed. Other city employees are working from home. #yqr — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) March 20, 2020

Harvard Developments, Regina Hotels Association and the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce have all written in to council asking for some type of tax relief for businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.