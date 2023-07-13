Regina city council pushes decision to allow alcohol in parks to August
Residents will have to wait a little longer to find out if alcohol will be allowed in 12 public parks in Regina as city council tabled the topic at its meeting Wednesday night until August.
Had the bylaw been discussed and approved Wednesday night alcohol could have been allowed in parks as soon as July 30.
Some with city administration feel that pushing off the decision defeats the purpose entirely.
“My initial recommendation was that we launch it as soon as we can so that we has as much time as possible to collect feedback and frankly give people time to actually experience it,” city manager Niki Anderson said.
“The [council] agenda is presented by the clerks and so public bylaws go first. Sometimes it goes by in seconds and sometimes like today it goes over the course of three hours, it’s impossible to predict,” Mayor Sandra Masters said when asked about how topics on the agenda are prioritized.
Parks included in the proposal to allow alcohol include Central Park, Grassick Park, Hopson Park, Horizon Station Park, Kiwanis Park, Lakewood Park, Les Sherman Park, QE Jubilee Park, Regent Park, Rotary Park, Stewart Russell Park and Tutor Park.
Wascana Park is not included because its green space is under the control of the Provincial Capital Commission.
The bylaw was first proposed by the City of Regina after the province implemented the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act in May which meant that municipalities were allowed to decide for themselves if they wanted to allow alcohol consumption in their parks or not.
If approved it’s expected allowing alcohol in 12 parks in the city would cost around $27,000, which is covered by the city’s 2023 operating budget. City council is set to revisit the issue on Aug. 16.
On Wednesday council also tabled the restructuring of Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s (REAL) debt and the discussion on the Saskatchewan Drive Corridor project.
-- With files from Hallee Mandryk and David Prisciak.
