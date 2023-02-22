Regina city council removes St. Matthew's heritage designation, denies daycare application in Harbour Landing
A vote expected at Wednesday’s city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.
The nearly century-old building, located at 2165 Winnipeg St., is considered “unstable and unsafe” due to shifting foundation, according to the diocese that owns the church.
The group is asking council to remove the church’s heritage designation status in order for them to demolish and rebuild on site.
“The church is a local landmark and a contributor to the historical character of the community and the heritage designation applies specifically to the exterior of the original building,” according to a report by city administration.
City administration recommends council removes the heritage designation so “the property can be revitalized through redevelopment and investment that is not possible if the property remains designated.”
The diocese said it is not economical to repair and replace the foundation, adding estimates show it could cost anywhere between $3 million and $10 million to fix.
The church, built in 1926, is a piece of “gothic revival” style architecture. The red brick façade, stone accents and stained glass windows, along with the land it sits on, is considered significant to the city’s heritage.
Both the Al Ritchie Community Association and Heritage Regina support the removal of the designation, as long as the character and parts of the building can be salvaged and later used in the new design.
The diocese has partnered with a Montreal-based company to help with community consultations and property assessments.
Renderings show two potential options for a future build that would create a community hub with mixed use rental housing, while preserving some of the church’s exterior.
The current heritage status prevents the diocese from tearing down the building.
If the designation is removed, the city will draft a “covenant agreement” with the diocese that will create salvage and documentation protocol for heritage materials and any ancillary agreements.
DAYCARE EXPANSION ON HOLD
Council pressed pause on an application that would expand an existing licensed childcare facility in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.
Sumera Asif runs a daycare out of her home that provides services for 12 children.
Asif and her family submitted a proposal to redevelop their home at 5232 Crane Cres. into an “institution daycare.”
The expansion would accommodate up to 30 children.
“We are proposing a solution that will greatly benefit the surrounding area,” said Asif Rahman, Asif’s son.
“The approval will allow more families access to quality childcare.”
The expansion would require structural changes inside the home, and as a result, Asif and her family would move out of the residence. They said they are working with the Ministry of Education to grow the business.
Several delegates voiced their support for the daycare expansion during the city council meeting.
Dariana Zahar travels across the city to take her two children to the daycare.
She told council it is challenging to find childcare and the city needs more “larger daycares where they are able to keep families together.”
Daycare operators in Harbour Landing are hoping to expand childcare spaces from 12 to 30. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)
City administration recommended that council deny the discretionary use application as the development “does not comply with the applicable parking requirements” and “is not reasonably compatible with neighbouring uses at the proposed location.”
“It will adversely impact adjacent properties due to the nature of the development resulting in traffic congestion and parking issues,” according to a city report.
Devon Floyd has a child who attends the daycare. He asked council to consider approving the application and support a small business owner that is providing an essential service in the city.
“There’s never been congestion issues because of the daycare,” he said.
“The benefits outweigh the cons in my opinion.”
According to a report, city administration received responses from 47 residents who were opposed to having a daycare of this size in a residential area.
Counc. Bob Hawkins described the decision as a “tragic choice” that council has to make.
“This tears me up. It is absolutely clear that this is a wonderful daycare,” Hawkins said.
“It tears me up because I want to say yes, but it’s also absolutely clear … that this is not an appropriate location of an expanded daycare for 30 kids.”
Hawkins cited safety concerns, road conditions, parking congestion and impacts to emergency services as reasons to vote against the application.
Council decided to table the issue until its meeting on March 22.
City administration is now tasked with considering the possibility of adding a time-limited temporary loading zone in front of the residence to accommodate the appropriate number of parking stalls.
COUNCIL CREATES NEW COMMITTEE
Councillors unanimously agreed to establish a new group that will oversee the city’s finances.
The Audit and Finance Committee will make recommendations to council regarding finances, investments, debt and lending, and reserves.
The group is also responsible for making recommendations around proposals that are outside of the annual approved budget, including new programs, services and capital projects.
The city’s internal auditor will report to the group.
The committee will be comprised of the mayor, two councilors and four citizens who do not have ties to any other city employment or municipal corporation.
The former Finance and Administration Committee was abolished in 2020 in an effort to streamline the decision-making process. The committee’s responsibilities were transferred to executive committee.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 hospitalizations in children aged 0-4 jumped 600 per cent in second year of pandemic: CIHI report
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
Ontario explores possibility of new, large-scale nuclear plants
Ontario is exploring the possibility of building new, large-scale nuclear plants in order to meet increasing demand for electricity and phase out natural gas generation.
Canadians couponing to save money on groceries
Canada’s food inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing down, and more people are turning to coupons to manage their grocery budgets.
Canada's trade with Russia has plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine
Canada's trade with Russia plummeted in the first 10 months after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, with Ottawa's economic measures barring the export of everything from forklifts to barbers' chairs.
Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer
A Ukrainian farmer has received several grain storage sleeves from Canada through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization after the Russian invasion destabilized the country’s food supply.
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop disease
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in children aged 0-4 jumped 600 per cent in second year of pandemic: CIHI report
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Calgary
-
Heavy snowfall causes accessibility concerns for Calgarians with mobility issues
With as much as 40 centimetres of snow over the past 48 hours and more on the way, people with mobility issues are facing significant challenges getting around Calgary.
-
Flames rally for 6-3 win, end Coyotes' points streak at 9
Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr scored goals 25 seconds apart in the third period and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Wednesday night.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Messy commute expected across GTA as cleanup from winter storm continues
Follow along here for updates as a major winter storm hits the GTA and much of southern Ontario.
-
Violent incidents against Toronto transit riders have gone up 60% in recent years
Violent incidents against riders of Toronto’s transit system have increased by nearly 60 per cent since 2019, a new report from the commission's CEO finds.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A major winter storm in Ontario has the potential for school and bus cancellations on Thursday. This is the full list of school closures.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way
Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and the region due to snow
All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday after the region was blanketed with snow overnight.
Vancouver
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been 'remarkable growth' in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
Montreal
-
Prime minister tells Quebec farmers government working on targeted inflation aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is looking at how it can provide targeted aid to farmers who are struggling with inflation.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in children aged 0-4 jumped 600 per cent in second year of pandemic: CIHI report
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal
Conditions have improved, but the snow is still falling in Montreal. The area could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).
Vancouver Island
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature
Melanie Mark, an Indigenous member of the British Columbia legislature and two-time cabinet minister, is stepping down as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, she announced in the legislature Wednesday.
-
Special weather statements issued as snow expected in Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island
Greater Victoria and the eastern half of Vancouver Island are under special weather statements as periods of snow are expected Wednesday.
-
Remote work strategy coming for B.C. government workers
The province says it’s clear that remote and hybrid work is here to stay, giving the government access to a larger pool of potential employees and people in smaller communities more job opportunities.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
N.B., P.E.I. near agreements with Ottawa for 10-year bilateral health-care deal
The governments of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are close to reaching one-on-one bilateral health-care deals with Ottawa for the next 10 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
Kitchener
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Region of Waterloo to raise taxes by 8.5%, about $187 for the average property
The region of Waterloo has approved its total operating and capital budget for 2023 and it comes with a tax increase.
-
Police investigating reported shots fired in Cambridge on Wednesday
There was a heavy police presence in Cambridge Wednesday night following reports of shots fired.