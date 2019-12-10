REGINA -- After hearing from nearly 40 delegations on Monday night, city council is returning to Henry Baker Hall on Tuesday for a second night of budget deliberations.

Council is proposing a 3.25 per cent increase to the mill rate.

Councillors will also be voting on the Regina Police Service's 2020 budget, city transit and the Regent Park Golf Course.

Police Budget

City council has voted to approve the proposed Regina Board of Police Commissioners budget for 2020.

The proposed budget included estimated gross operating expenditures of $96,028,900 and revenues of $10,399,600 which results in a net operating budget of $85,629,300.

The proposed 2020 net operating budget is up $3,125,000 from the 2019 budget, a 3.79 per cent rise.

Four frontline constable positions would be added to police staff in 2020, along with six civilian positions.

Police also requested $600,000 to fund “Grey Cup Special Duty” assignments and equipment expenses.

Transit route changes

Council voted in favour of a budget increase for para-transit services, based on a motion by Councillor Lori Bresciani.

She moved that an additional $50,000 be allocated to the operating budget for para-transit services to reduce the customer wait list.

Council added for the city to write to the province for additional support for para-transit services.

Bresciani also motioned that an additional $209,000 go towards a budget for the 60 Arcola Express route, to provide bus service between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. Revenue generated from this route would result in a net cost of $167,000.

City Administration recommended no immediate action on this route, because it will be included in the city’s Transit Master Plan in 2021. Council defeated the motion six to five.

Council also decided to fund a transit route for the Westerra neighbourhood that currently does not have any transit options, at a cost of $98,000.

Councillor O’Donnell put the motion forward to increase road safety, due to residents in the area needing to travel by foot on Pinkie Rd. to get to the closest bus stop.

Many councillors spoke about the necessity for new developments to have transit routes, and passed the motion for inclusion in this year's budget.

Funding for a three year pilot program for an airport transit route, taking passengers to and from YQR was also approved.

Councillor Andrew Stevens moved for the project, costing the city $144,000 in 2020.

City administration's inital recommendations for an airport route include service from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

CTV News Regina's Colton Wiens and Brendan Ellis are live at city council.