REGINA -- Regina city council is set to debate a bylaw that would ban conversion therapy in the Queen City at a meeting Wednesday.

City council previously approved a draft of the bylaw at the end of April. At the time, Mayor Sandra Masters said councillors would have time to consult with organizations ahead of the debate, when council will also be able to make amendments.

When the draft bylaw was approved, more than 30 delegates – some from out-of-province – presented to council during a meeting that lasted several hours.

Conversion therapy attempts to change the sexual orientation, gender expression or gender identity of LGBTQ2S+ people.

According to the Canadian Psychological Association, the efficacy of conversion therapy is not supported by scientific research and it can result in distress, anxiety and depression.

Saskatoon city council passed a bylaw to ban conversion therapy in February. The federal government passed Bill C-6, which would ban conversion therapy, in June. However, the Senate adjourned for the summer without passing the bill.

FAITH GROUPS SUPPORTING PROPOSED BAN

A group of nearly 50 leaders from a variety of faiths and denominations released a letter in support of the proposed ban on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the council meeting,

“Simply put, we believe that 2S-LGBTQIA+ conversion efforts or practices are a form of abuse,” the letter reads.

The open letter, addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and the rest of Regina City Council, said the group believes attempts to discourage, repress or change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is harmful.

“Religion is often used as justification for discrimination and as Faith Leaders, we are here to unequivocally denounce the use of any faith perspective or religious power to suppress and oppress 2S-LGBTQIA+ people from living in the fullness of who they are,” the letter reads.

Many of the signees are scheduled to speak at the city council meeting on Wednesday.