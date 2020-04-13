REGINA -- Regina City Council will hold a special meeting on April 15, to discuss financial relief for local organizations and residents during COVID-19.

Evraz Place is seeking support from city council to access existing credit to support day-to-day operations.

“We have accounted for modest operational costs, developed plans to manage staffing costs carefully, accounted for refunds on the cancellation of events, and taken advantage of Federal, Provincial, and Municipal relief programs,” CEO of REAL and Evraz Place Tim Reid said in a submission to council. “Based on these plans and models, current, short term cash flow projections indicate REAL is fast approaching the current operating line to be maxed at $3M by the week of April 26, 2020.”

In his submission, Reid says officials have been meeting with City Administration weekly to discuss cash flow and it’s model for the remainder of the year.

“REAL’s current credit facilities include an operating line and term loans for capital purchases that total $13M, which have been guaranteed by the City. Existing credit facilities provide REAL access to $3M in an operating line, $9M in capital term loans, and $1M for an exchange swap facility and corporate credit card limit,” Reid said.

Council will provide a decision on the requested amendment to Bylaw #2015-25 that would provide REAL with access to remaining credit and $13 million.