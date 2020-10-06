REGINA -- Regina city council will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss items left over from last week’s regular meeting, including an update on the Residential Road Renewal Program.

This program looks at the current state of Regina’s residential roads, potential treatment costs and the long-term strategy to reduce roads in poor condition.

At the June 24 council meeting, councillors directed administration to prepare a report on the condition of residential roads, the cost of each type of treatment and the number of years it will take to remove roads from the poor category.

According to city documents, 75.3 per cent of Regina’s residential road network is in fair or better condition, and 24.7 per cent is in poor condition.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.