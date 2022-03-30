Regina city council to discuss sustainability, urban reserves, property tax relief in lengthy meeting

Regina City Council is expected to vote in favour of its Energy and Sustainability Framework, which highlights a plan for Regina to become a net-zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.

The goal was set by city council in 2018. The framework will be discussed at Wednesday’s council meeting before a vote is called.

The plan is based on a “reduce, improve, switch” principle that tackles seven big moves, and aims to increase efficiency and reduce energy during the city’s transition to renewable energy resources.

The framework’s big moves include building retrofits, clean heating, net-zero new construction, renewable energy and low-emissions vehicles.

Executive committee voted unanimously in favour of the framework last week.

URBAN RESERVE PARTNERSHIP

Council unanimously approved a Municipal Services and Compatibility Agreement (MSCA) with Carry the Kettle (CTK) Nakoda Nation that paves the way for the development of an urban reserve in North Regina.

CTK purchased land in North Regina in the 1990s in order to “develop wealth creation” for its members, according to CTK spokesperson Pat Fiacco.

“That vision is very close to becoming a reality with the MSCA being approved today,” Fiacco told council on Wednesday.

CTK plans to create a “green sustainable development,” Fiacco said, which would be a first-of-its-kind urban reserve project in the city.

“To actually have a complete residential, commercial development from scratch has not happened in regards to First Nations [in the city],” he said.

Fiacco reminded council that CTK’s urban reserve would be similar to any other landowner developing the property. He said urban reserves are a treaty right for all First Nations.

The MSCA falls in line with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. Call to Action 92 relates to business and reconciliation, and states:

“We call upon the corporate sector in Canada to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a reconciliation framework and to apply its principles, norms, and standards to corporate policy and core operational activities involving Indigenous peoples and their lands and resources.”

City council and CTK signed a memorandum of understanding in February 2021. The MOU helped guide the development of the MSCA, which is required in order for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to proceed with the urban reserve development.

“We’re all pretty excited about this new development,” counc. Terina Shaw said.

CTK expects to be approved for urban reserve status by the fall.

CITY DOG PARKS

Three new dog parks could be coming to city limits.

City council will consider developing a new off-leash dog park in A.E. Wilson Park and approving zoning for a small off-leash area in Horizon Station Park in the Towns neighbourhood.

Council will also vote on designating the boarded rink in Litzenberger Park as a seasonal off-leash area.

Connie Buchan, spokesperson for Off-Leash Dog Park User Group, submitted a letter to council in favour of the dog parks.

“[Dog parks] create community and provide both people and dogs with exercise in a safe, appropriate space,” she said in the letter.

“Having a dog park or off-leash area in a neighbourhood brings more eyes to that neighbourhood which can help deter crime and increase safety.”

Regina’s dog population is estimated at 30,000, according to a city report.

The city’s Recreation Master Plan establishes a goal of one off-leash dog park per 45,000 residents. According to the report, additional fenced off-leash areas help balance the user impact on facilities and reduce the number of dogs being illegally run off-leash in non-designated areas.

COVID-19 TAX RELIEF

City administration is recommending council approve an arrears payment plan to offer property tax relief in light on COVID-19 hardships.

The payment plan would include a reduced penalty rate of 0.75 per cent to help repay outstanding taxes from previous and current years.

Only owners with properties in arrears would be eligible for the payment plan.

The program would be available to all property types, including households.

“A payment plan at a reduced penalty rate will benefit the property owners by reducing the amount of penalty incurred on arrears, and the city, by adding additional incentive for property owners to make and honour payment arrangements,” according to a city report.

The reduced rate would be applied while the approved payment plan is active.