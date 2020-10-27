REGINA -- City councillors will discuss a number of issues Wednesday, including possibly banning truckers on a portion of 9 Avenue North and ways the city can help stem the addictions crisis.

This is expected to be the last time this city council will address issues in Regina. A new council will be elected on Nov. 9.

Here are the items up for debate.

TRUCKER BAN ON 9 AVE. NORTH

City council will decide whether heavy trucks should be allowed to drive on 9 Avenue North between Pinkie Road and Pasqua Street.

Many residents in the area have complained of loud noise caused by the trucks, and say they would like to see the ban.

However, the trucking association has said the route is necessary for drivers. They say causing them to re-route would be costly for their businesses.

ADDICTIONS CRISIS

City council will discus how Regina should address the addictions and substance use crisis.

If the motion passes, administration would be instructed to develop a city-wide needle clean-up and disposal strategy.

It would partner with other organizations and look to secure funding from other levels of government to help support harm reduction initiatives.

ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK

City council will vote on whether Regina should set up targets and timelines to achieve the city’s renewable energy plans by 2050.

The plan would essentially encompass all city departments, and provide public education and awareness.

Administration would also provide an estimate of the financial and economic impacts associated with implementing an action plan.

FINES FOR PARKING IN BIKE LANES

City council will review some changes to traffic rules in the city.

The changes would see vehicle drivers be fined for parking or stopping in a bike line.

They could also be fined for parking too far away from a bike lane buffer, similar to how people can be fined for parking too far away from a curb.

Once approved, the city will need to amend the city’s traffic bylaw.

LEVY DROP FOR DEVELOPERS

City council will decide if it wants to approve lowering the greenfield servicing agreement fee and the development levy for developers.

If approved, the fee and the levy would decrease by 17.2 per cent to $299,000 per hectare. The rate was $361,000 per hectare in 2020. This applies to new commercial and residential greenfield development.

Administration is proposing the intensification levy remain the same.

SENIORS FACILITY IN HARBOUR LANDING

A developer is looking to have city council re-zone some land to make way for a senior citizen care facility in harbour landing.

The details on the facility are still being worked out, but it would be located at 5600 Waterer Road.

FINAL VOTE ON LICENSING BODY RUB PARLOURS

City council with give a third reading of a bylaw that would see body rub facilities licenced in Regina.

Many councillors believe the changes will help ensure harm reduction and allow police to better investigate the establishments.

The licensing plan passed during the first and second readings.