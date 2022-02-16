Regina city council to hear motion on increasing transparency of decision-making process

Regina city council will discuss improvements to its decision-making process at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Ward 6 Counc. Dan LeBlanc is putting forward a motion for council to commit to “more transparent decision-making, including fewer secret meetings.”

The current bylaw states all meetings of council shall be held openly and no person shall be excluded, except for improper conduct.

However, LeBlanc’s motion alleges that since at least November 2020, city administration has “regularly placed matters on a private agenda” for executive committee.

According to the motion, those matters have been made presumptively secret rather than presumptively open, contrary to the bylaw.

LeBlanc also alleges members of council have occasionally facilitated secret meetings of executive committee through email exchanges or other forms of non-public communication.

The motion calls for all matters of executive committee to be placed on the public agenda. If administration decides certain topics should be excluded from the public, it may choose not to include those on the public agenda. Administration can also advise councillors to debate a matter in private during the public meeting.

If a councillor wants to discuss a matter in private, the group can vote to move the proceedings into a private meeting.

LeBlanc ends the motion stating as always, no final decisions will be made in secret meetings, or in secret portions of meetings.

Councillors are set to discuss the topic at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

More details to come…