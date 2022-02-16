Regina city council to hear motion on increasing transparency of decision-making process
Regina city council will discuss improvements to its decision-making process at Wednesday’s council meeting.
Ward 6 Counc. Dan LeBlanc is putting forward a motion for council to commit to “more transparent decision-making, including fewer secret meetings.”
The current bylaw states all meetings of council shall be held openly and no person shall be excluded, except for improper conduct.
However, LeBlanc’s motion alleges that since at least November 2020, city administration has “regularly placed matters on a private agenda” for executive committee.
According to the motion, those matters have been made presumptively secret rather than presumptively open, contrary to the bylaw.
LeBlanc also alleges members of council have occasionally facilitated secret meetings of executive committee through email exchanges or other forms of non-public communication.
The motion calls for all matters of executive committee to be placed on the public agenda. If administration decides certain topics should be excluded from the public, it may choose not to include those on the public agenda. Administration can also advise councillors to debate a matter in private during the public meeting.
If a councillor wants to discuss a matter in private, the group can vote to move the proceedings into a private meeting.
LeBlanc ends the motion stating as always, no final decisions will be made in secret meetings, or in secret portions of meetings.
Councillors are set to discuss the topic at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
More details to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they won't support Emergencies Act, as MPs await motion
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion giving the federal government the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act, as MPs await a motion triggering debate on the matter.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid movement on Ottawa streets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid in Coutts; Ottawa police ramp up warnings
Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while Ottawa police have begun issuing warning letters to protesters in the capital.
Trend shows 'material increase' in PPC support: Nanos
Nanos Research numbers show a continuing rise in support for the People's Party of Canada -- a trend that began in the summer before the 2021 federal election.
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
These are the reasons why some Canadians didn't vote in the last election
New data from Statistics Canada has revealed the most common reasons Canadians said they did not vote in the 2021 federal election, including not being interested in politics and being 'too busy' to cast a ballot.
Saskatoon
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Prince Albert police make 'structure change' after toddler's homicide reported just hours after officers were at home
Prince Albert Police Service is creating a new oversight role following the death of a 13-month-old boy last week.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Winnipeg
-
Hospitalization numbers remain unchanged in Manitoba; six deaths reported Wednesday
Manitoba’s current hospitalization numbers remain unchanged on Wednesday, as the province reports six deaths, including a person in their 20s.
-
Emerson, Man. border blockade comes to an end
Those blocking the Emerson border crossing moved out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP said it reached a resolution with the protesters.
-
Rapid antigen tests now available for Manitobans at provincial testing sites
Asymptomatic Manitobans are now able to pick up rapid antigen tests at provincial COVID-19 testing sites.
Calgary
-
Kenney, Moe, join U.S. governors urging end to trucker COVID-19 vaccination rules
The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan have joined more than a dozen U.S. governors in calling for an end to mandated COVID-19 vaccines for cross-border truckers.
-
Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary
A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.
-
2 men charged after assaulting PinBar staff, police over masking
Calgary police say two people have been charged in a dispute over masking requirements at a local bar that turned violent.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's police chief defends enforcement during convoy protests
Chief Dale McFee told reporters Wednesday that despite objections on social media, officers have kept the protests and those involved safe.
-
Kenney, Moe, join U.S. governors urging end to trucker COVID-19 vaccination rules
The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan have joined more than a dozen U.S. governors in calling for an end to mandated COVID-19 vaccines for cross-border truckers.
-
Towing industry concerned for safety, business if told to help under legislation
Associations representing the towing industry in Ontario and Alberta say expecting operators to clear blockades under the Emergencies Act is easier said than done.
Toronto
-
'A bright smile': Community mourns Grade 12 student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.
-
Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
-
TTC driver stabbed after fare dispute: Toronto police
Toronto police say a TTC bus driver has serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times over a fare dispute on Wednesday, a week after another worker for the transit agency was stabbed.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The chair of Ottawa police services board hired a new police chief without going through a competition, sources told CTV News Ottawa.
-
'Focused on getting this job done': Ottawa police prepared to end convoy occupation
Ottawa police are giving their strongest indication yet that they're prepared to remove demonstrators with the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has become a 20-day occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses
Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man stabbed to death in an Abbotsford park earlier this week.
-
More B.C. seniors in long-term care being given antipsychotics: report
A new report has found an increasing number of seniors in B.C.'s long-term care homes are being given antipsychotic medications.
-
Gas prices reach another record high in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have once again reached a new record high in Metro Vancouver and costs could soar even more before the end of the month, according to an analyst.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Quebec withdrawing vaccine passport for seniors' homes in March, loosening other public health measures
Quebec is removing the requirement to show a vaccine passport in seniors’ homes in March and loosening other public health restrictions in long-term care homes later this month as the COVID-19 situation improves in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain, then heavy snow: Montreal braces for one-two punch
Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread warnings for snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Vancouver Island
-
'His family misses him terribly': Victim in Nanaimo killing identified
A man killed at a Nanaimo coffee shop this weekend has been identified by family members.
-
Saanich greenlights long-term plan to densify Uptown strip
The District of Saanich has approved a decades-long plan to develop the Uptown corridor, which spans from just north of the Saanich Municipal Hall to the border of the City of Victoria.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update as restrictions lift
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
N.B. politicians speak out against racist symbols seen during Fredericton protest
Fredericton's mayor has apologized for comments that she says minimized the harm caused by a weekend protest against vaccine mandates that included antisemitic and white supremacist symbols.
-
Halifax-area dentist facing charges after being accused of assaulting patients
A Halifax-area dentist who was suspended in November 2020 after allegations that he had assaulted his patients over several decades is now facing criminal charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Section of Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury closed as firefighters battle blaze
Lasalle Boulevard near Paquette Street is closed, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
Kitchener
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop; man in 40s among 2 new deaths reported Wednesday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, the other a man in his 60s.
-
Multi-day storm risk threatens damaging wind, rain, ice and snow
Some messy weather is coming for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.