Regina city council to review recommendations from integrity commissioner following councillors' lawsuit against city manager

Regina city council will discuss a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says two city councillors violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.

Last year Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens took legal action against city manager Niki Anderson in an effort to get funding for homelessness into the city’s budget.

The lawsuit was dismissed and now Kruk has determined that the two councillors failed to serve their constituents in a diligent manner and also did not inspire public confidence in council.

Two recommendations have been made from Kruk for council to review on Wednesday.

The first is that, “both Stevens and LeBlanc provide a written apology to city manager Niki Anderson for the negative impact their December 2022 lawsuit had on her professionally and personally.

The second recommendation states that council, “reprimand Stevens and LeBlanc for their actions, noting however that a motion passed by council on Dec. 7, 2022 expressing disappointment over the negative impact on city council’s operational integrity and oversight that the lawsuit created would be deemed a sufficient reprimand.”

Anderson herself has said the lawsuit made her feel personally attacked and used.

In February, Anderson also said she would not meet alone with the two councillors moving forward.

“Councillor LeBlanc has been dishonest in the things that he had said. He’s been dishonest in conversations that have happened so I will not ever be alone with the councillors that sued me because I need to have another presence there to make certain that things aren’t distorted,” she said.

Mayor Sandra Masters said she would not comment on the report until it has been discussed at Wednesday’s council meeting.

More to come…

With files from Allison Bamford.