REGINA -- Regina City Council will meet on Wednesday afternoon for its bi-weekly meeting and is set to discuss transit bus shields for drivers and a proposed development in the Greens

Last week, executive committee voted in favour for a change to city buses. If approved by council, all buses will be outfitted with new bus operator driver shields. Buses currently have vinyl sheets installed to protect drivers from COVID-19, but if passed, this motion would see plexiglass put in. It would not only protect drivers from the virus, but other risks that come with the job as well.

The change would be done under the Canada Infrastructure Program and would cost a total of $2.57 million dollars. The city would have to pay $686,505 with the rest coming from the provincial and federal government.

DEVELOPMENT IN THE GREENS ON GARDINER

City council is expected to hear from six delegations who are voicing concerns about a proposed development in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.

A 123-unit apartment building has been proposed at 3700 Green Diamond Rd by Broadstreet Properties. The proposal was for a residential low-rise building which would be 15.57 metres tall. It would have 154 parking stalls.

In accordance with city bylaws, residents in the area were contacted about the proposal and some voiced concerns about the height of the building, preferring it to be three or four stories tall instead of five.

Administration is recommending that council deny the discretionary use application.

OTHER ITEMS

Council will also hear from the Regina Squash Centre and Queen City Volleyball about using vacant buildings as training facilities.

ABA Coffee Holdings Ltd. is proposing to use vacant land at 1565 Winnipeg St. for a new coffee shop that would be walk-up and drive through only.