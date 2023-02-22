Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church

A vote expected at Wednesday’s city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.

The nearly century-old building, located at 2165 Winnipeg St., is considered “unstable and unsafe” due to shifting foundation, according to the diocese that owns the church.

The group is asking council to remove the church’s heritage designation status in order for them to demolish and rebuild on site.

“The church is a local landmark and a contributor to the historical character of the community and the heritage designation applies specifically to the exterior of the original building,” according to a report by city administration.

City administration recommends council removes the heritage designation so “the property can be revitalized through redevelopment and investment that is not possible if the property remains designated.”

The diocese said it is not economical to repair and replace the foundation, adding estimates show it could cost anywhere between $3 million and $10 million to fix.

The church, built in 1926, is a piece of “gothic revival” style architecture. The red brick façade, stone accents and stained glass windows, along with the land it sits on, is considered significant to the city’s heritage.

Both the Al Ritchie Community Association and Heritage Regina support the removal of the designation, as long as the character and parts of the building can be salvaged and later used in the new design.

The diocese has partnered with a Montreal-based company to help with community consultations and property assessments.

Renderings show two potential options for a future build that would create a community hub with mixed use rental housing, while preserving some of the church’s exterior.

The current heritage status prevents the diocese from tearing down the building.

If the designation is removed, the city will draft a “covenant agreement” with the diocese that will create salvage and documentation protocol for heritage materials and any ancillary agreements.

Council meets at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22.