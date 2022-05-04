Regina city council to vote on transit master plan

Regina city council is expected to make a final decision on the transit master plan at its meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The plan lays out the city’s goal for transit over the next 25 years.

It proposes improved services and aims to expand ridership up to 25 per cent of the population by targeting frequency in bus availability and changes to fares including contactless payment.

The proposed plan would allow riders under 12-years-old to ride for free.

It would also add and change bus routes as the city grows, including changes to the 11th avenue hub.

The plan has 45 actions to implement, which includes more frequency in bus availability, on demand transit and mobile ticketing.

The goal is for transit to help the city on its quest to become 100 per cent renewable by 2050. The fleet will begin switching to electric in 2024.

In written statements to city council, several community members voiced their opinions about the proposed transit plan.

“In general, I agree with the goals being presented,” Terri Sleeva, the chair of the Regina Citizens Public Transit Coalition, said. “In regards to the 11th Avenue bus hub, the central downtown bus line is crucial to the already established area and should remain as such going further.”

Sleeva added that because the downtown area is full of restaurants and bars, removal or redirection of the 11th Avenue line could create a hurdle for people trying to find safe rides home.

James McKenzie, a resident, said said he has concerns with the on-demand pilot project on a route, because not all transit customers have cellphones.

A member with the Regina Public School Board (RPSB) is asking the city to consider offering free public transportation for all children up to 18-years-old.

“Not only would free transit help children all over Regina get to school, but it would also help thousands of children in Regina live more equitable lives with accessible transportation,” Sarah Cummings Truszkowski, the trustee and vice-chair of the RPSB, said. “[It] would lift one major barrier for those students living in poverty to succeed in life.”

Executive committee is recommending council approve the master plan.

More to come…