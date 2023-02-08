Regina city council votes to remove Leblanc from Community Safety and Well-being committee board

Regina city council voted to remove Ward 6 coun. Dan Leblanc from the board of the Community Safety and Well-being committee.

After a short private session, eight members of council voted in favour to remove Leblanc, while only Leblanc and Ward 3 coun. Andrew Stevens voted to keep him on.

Ward 8 coun. Shanon Zachidniak was not present at the meeting.

Leblanc said that was what he expected from the vote.

“That’s about the way it was in December,” he said.

Multiple community members came to council to voice their support for Leblanc.

“It’s critical for the board to have [him],” said Carl Cherland.

“Councillor Leblanc was the first city councillor to immediately reach out to our organization to hear our concerns after attaining elected office,” said Peter Gilmer, Regina anti-poverty ministry advocate.

“I thought about tendering my resignation,” said Leblanc. “But community members told me it wasn’t about me, it was about [them].”

However, it wasn’t enough.

“Councillor Leblanc is a good man,” said Ward 2 coun. Bob Hawkins. “But he is not the right man to represent this council.”

“The word that keeps coming forward to me is trust,” said coun.Lori Bresciani. “We all have our beliefs and we all care about the most vulnerable, but it’s how we work together as a council.”

Mayor Sandra Masters said her motion was directly correlated to the court action Leblanc took against city manager Niki Anderson in December.

“What you saw from council today was an agreement that there’s a need for both a safe space for the board of volunteers, for Niki and an individual who actually represents the voice of council,” she said.

Now removed from the committee, Leblanc has his concerns.

“I suspect [my replacement] will not be councillor Stevens,” he said. “Heritage and North Central will not have a seat at the table where they need to be.”

Council will vote on who will replace Leblanc at its next meeting on Feb. 22.

“We’re going to have someone on the committee who doesn’t represent Heritage or North Central. That’s a big red flag,” said Leblanc. “And from a credibility perspective, we are very likely to have someone on that board who voted against addressing houselessness on a housing-first model.”