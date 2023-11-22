Regina city council votes to remove REAL board of directors

In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina’s city council has removed the board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

Councillor Stevens, Bresciani, LeBlanc, Nelson, Stadnichuk and Zachidniak voted in favor of the motion – while councillors Hawkins, Findura, Mancinelli, Mohl and Mayor Sandra Masters voted against.

The decision comes after a financial review by accounting firm MNP found REAL’s current financial situation was unsustainable.

It suggested further financial assistance from the city to ensure the organization doesn’t go under.

Multiple councillors expressed their distrust of the organization following that report, ultimately leading to the decision.

Administration will assume director responsibilities in the interim.

The motion also asked administration to bring forward a report on the future of REAL by the second quarter of next year.

That future could include the complete dissolving of REAL.

This is a developing story. More details to come…