Regina city council yet to approve operating budget, deliberations continue Monday

After three days of deliberations, Regina city council has yet to approve the operating budget for 2024.

Councillors voted to move talks on the operations budget to Monday.

Some councillors feel they don’t have enough information from administration as to what the budget currently looks like.

Several changes have been made to the budget since it was originally proposed last month, including changes in funding from Regina Police and from Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

Council feels those changes, along with added amendments on the floor, have been hard to track, and even harder to understand, creating confusion amongst the room.

Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli lead a charge to get the budget deferred into the new year to allow for some more clarity and simplification, ultimately getting debate paused through the weekend.

Without an approved operating budget, the city may not pass a property tax bylaw, including the increase of the mill rate.

Budget debate continues Monday at 12 p.m.