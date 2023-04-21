Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk expected to be next nominee for community safety board

Regina city council is set for a second attempt at nominating a replacement to the Community and Social Impact Regina Board of Directors.

Council will vote on whether or not Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk should become a non-voting member of the inaugural board of directors.

The vacancy on the board stems from the removal of Coun. Dan LeBlanc.

LeBlanc was removed in February following a vote from council that saw only LeBlanc himself and one other councillor vote to keep him on the board.

A motion to remove LeBlanc was first brought forward in January by Mayor Sandra Masters following a lawsuit filed against city manager Niki Anderson over addressing homelessness in the city’s budget.

LeBlanc was first appointed to the board in September 2022 with a term running until the end of 2023.

A previous attempt to put Coun. Bob Hawkins in the role was voted down by council in March.

Council is expected to meet again on April 26.