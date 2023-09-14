Regina city councillor heckled after suggesting removing a toddler from the meeting

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters had to intervene in Wednesday’s city council meeting after a dispute arose over a councillor’s decision to bring his toddler into the chambers.

“This is a procedural point, and a delicate point,” Coun. Bob Hawkins said as he addressed council.

“The rules are pretty clear that only members of council are allowed on this side of the hexagon.”

Hawkins issue came after Coun. Dan LeBlanc took his seat behind the bar with his young daughter in tow.

“I’d ask [the] councillor to respect that rule … I’d ask him to figure out a way and I’m prepared to adjourn the meeting while he does that so that his daughter isn’t part of this council circus.”

Wednesday’s council meeting was marred by frequent interruptions — as members of the gallery expressed frustrations with the debate on the motion to declare a “houselessness crisis” in Regina.

“There’s blood on your hands,” one member of the gallery shouted while being escorted out during the debate.

After speaking with city administration, Mayor Sandra Masters said she would allow Leblanc’s child to stay, since he’s brought her to council before.

“But at this particular point in time — you’re welcome to challenge my ruling — I think we’ll allow councilor Leblanc to keep his daughter during the meeting as he’s done it before,” she said in her response to Hawkins.

Hawkins did not challenge the mayor but reiterated that the toddler’s presence was “inappropriate.”

“I’ll respect your ruling but I think this initiative has to be resolved,” he said, while heckling could be heard from the gallery.

Section 14 (6) of The Procedure Bylaw outlines that no one other than expect members, the City Clerk, Deputy City Clerk, Council Officer, City Solicitor, City Manager, anyone authorized by the City Manager, and Council Pages are allowed to come within the Bar during the sittings of Council, without permission of the Mayor or another presiding member.

In her response to Hawkins, Masters said that council would “advance the matter further into the procedure bylaws” going into this year’s fall session.