REGINA -- Regina City Councillor Andrew Stevens is sharing the findings from an FOI (Freedom of Information Request) he submitted for data sheets, models and economic impact assessments related to the revision of Saskatchewan’s solar rebate program.

In September 2019 the province discontinued the old net metering program, which hit its 16 megawatt capacity ahead of schedule. SaskPower said it would be reevaluating the financial sustainability of the program.

The old program offered a subsidy of 20 per cent of the capital costs of the panels, up to $20,000. It also had a one-to-one ratio for any excess energy produced and returned to the grid. Customers used to receive the retail price for any excess power, currently at 14 cents per kWh.

The new program eliminated the subsidy and changed how much customers will receive for excess energy.

"You're still saving 14 cents a kWh when you're not paying SaskPower," Duncan said in October 2019. "For the excess energy that you are producing, you're going to get 7.5 cents a kWh for the first two years."

Around the time the old program was discontinued, Duncan said the old net metering program wasn't sustainable for SaskPower.

Here's some FOI data I acquired from SaskPower and the Min of the Economy about the solar rebate program. #YQR https://t.co/0zPXdeUf5N — Andrew Stevens (@astevensward3) February 10, 2020

That is reflected in the materials sent to Stevens following his request.

Data provided by the province shows the first three months of 2018 cost SaskPower $256,454 in rebates. The data shows that figured soared in the first three months of 2019, with the Crown Corporation spending over $3 million in rebates under the old net metering program.

In a section titled “Q/A on Net Metering” the Government of Saskatchewan was asked, “The solar industry in Saskatchewan said that they were going to have to lay off up to 800 employees. Is this new program going to fix that?”

The province answered “Individual companies will make choices based on their particular circumstances. We know there is a need and business for the solar industry here in Saskatchewan.”

In November, solar companies impacted by the new program voiced their concerns in Legislature.

"Since the revamped program came, we went from 10 estimates a week to about one to two estimates a week," Brenden Owens with Prairie Sun Solar said at the time. "We've had zero customers since."

CTV News Regina has reached out to the province for comment.