

CTV Regina





Two Regina councillors are proposing fining residents who fail to shovel their sidewalks at Monday’s city council meeting.

A notice of motion will be presented at the meeting by Andrew Stevens and Lori Bresciani.

The proposal calls for residents to be given 48 hours to shovel after a snowfall. If it’s not cleared, the city will clear it and send residents the bill. Repeat offenders will face a fine, along with the cost of snow removal.

Stevens says the current policy of trying to encourage residents to shovel isn’t good enough.

“The latest numbers I’ve seen from the city suggest about 25 per cent of residential sidewalks are not cleared,” Stevens said. “That comes to about 250 kilometres of sidewalks that could be obstacles to people.”

City council will vote on the motion next month.

With files from CTV Regina's Dale Hunter