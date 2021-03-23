REGINA -- A group of Regina city councillors is planning to bring forward an emergency motion ahead of Wednesday’s budget meeting to call on the province to implement stricter COVID-19 guidelines in the city.

The motion must be approved unanimously by council to be considered.

Shanon Zachidniak, who represents Ward 8, is one of the councillors bringing forward the motion.

She said the motion would lead to the city and province working together.

“We’re asking for measures specific to Regina. We are not being prescriptive with that. I think it makes sense to leave that to the experts to determine what measures are needed here,” she said. “We’re just trying to also reflect what we’ve heard from residents and experts saying that we need more.”

She’s hopeful all councillors will agree to approve the motion so there can at least be a discussion.

“I think the number of people signing on in support of this motion is growing throughout the day,” she said. “Whether or not [councillors] support additional measures in Regina, hopefully they can at agree for us to have a conversation about it.”

If the province announces more restrictions at its COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Zachidniak said the motion will not be brought forward on Wednesday.