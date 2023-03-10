Regina Climbing Centre calling on council to build more facilities amid growing sport
The Regina Climbing Centre is hoping city council will consider adding a new facility for their sport if a proposed new aquatic centre is built.
Regina city council voted unanimously recently to move forward and apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre and geothermal facility.
“Our membership has grown, our ability and the ability of our climbers has grown,” Jordan Mackay, the Chief Climbing Officer at Regina Climbing Centre said.
Mackay and his wife opened the gym five years ago but feel they have already outgrown their space. Mackay pointed not only to the major uptick in climbers but the limited height they have due to a lack of options for buildings in Regina to host a climbing centre.
“When we built this place we looked for a long time for a roof that was 50 feet high. I even took a look at digging this place down when we bought it but it wasn’t economically feasible. To build a building in Regina with the population that we have the numbers don’t work for my building,” Mackay explained.
“When I heard that the city was going to build [a new aquatics centre], if we could share the bathrooms, the check-in desk, if you’re signing your kids up for swimming lessons you could sign them up for climbing lessons. It really makes sense for that partnership.”
A larger climbing facility in Saskatchewan is located in Saskatoon. Mackay explained they were able to turn a dairy silo into a climbing centre in order to reach a greater height than what is offered in Regina.
Sarah Hall and her family became members of the Regina Climbing Centre in 2019. Her two kids Marcus and Victoria both compete in the sport, but due to the lack of space in Regina they find themselves travelling quite a bit.
“Right now with my son Marcus competing out of Alberta, we travel there fairly regularly and get to see what facilities they have. It’ll be hard for him to compete in a few years with the advantages they have. So a new facility here when you could be on par with them would be really important,” she said.
Marcus is the reigning provincial bolder champion in Alberta. Right now the Hall’s are the only family from Regina that travels for the sport. Sarah noted they travel to Saskatoon sometimes during the week because they are able to offer a larger training space.
“Saskatoon’s walls are slightly higher than here, but they’re still not as high as some of the facilities out of Calgary that would be able to host national events,” she said.
Athletes at the Regina Climbing Centre start at the age of 10. Mackay noted the space is not big enough to host kids but the new one could be and it would help grow the sport even more.
“If I can attach myself to the city building and hopefully make it a lot more economically viable. If you can take climbing and put it into pools, it makes more people see climbing, see swimming, see track, see weightlifting and hopefully try it,” he said.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are what helped the sport grow in popularity. “Sports Climbing” was added to the games and the centre said that helped create some buzz around the city for people to come check it out.
“The Olympics hit and everyone in the climbing community lost their mind and everyone wanted to come try climbing. It exploded. There’s been a lot more people come in and there’s been a lot more engagement with people who are regular climbers,” said Jacob Stewart, a primary instructor for the Regina Climbing Centre.
Stewart also noted Saskatoon draws a lot of climbers there because they offer a bigger facility. In order to be competitive with their members and get more into the sport he believes a new, Olympic sized facility would do the trick.
“With climbers who have bigger walls, it’s like going to a weightlifting gym when you only have 25 pounds to work with. Versus a gym that’s fully loaded with squat racks and 2,000 pounds in weights,” Stewart said.
Mackay noted he needs 10 metre high ceilings when he brought forward his idea to council but is still waiting to hear if his ideas have garnered any traction with the city.
“I’ve been working with counsel for quite a while. It’s hard when you’re a new sport and the growth is just explosive in other markets and you try to bring that energy to people who may or may not get it. I didn’t see climbing in the [aquatic centre] report anywhere so I went to council and I’m going ‘hello we’re right here and we can help with this building,’” Mackay said.
“I’m a taxpayer here in Regina and I want this building to be as effective as possible and we widely used as possible. I think it’s something that really helps the city be a great city. But I just wanted to put us a little but more on the map and I thought you know having the mayor in here to climb and go to council and saying ‘We think this would be a great addition.’ So I’m here and I would love to be a part of this.”
More information about the climbing centre can be found here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
Saskatoon
-
Report says Saskatoon city budget pressures will be 'coming to a head' next year
The financial pressures at city hall are continuing to mount, according to a new report from city administration outlining the current and future fiscal situation.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
-
Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police
A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.
Winnipeg
-
7 arrested after police find slew of loaded guns in Manitoba home
An assault report led RCMP to seize several unsecured firearms from a home in The Pas, Man.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
Calgary
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
-
'The moral is the title': Theatre Calgary presents world premiere production of Forgiveness
Some plays are more personal than others for theatre artists. None is more personal for Theatre Calgary artistic director Stafford Arima than Forgiveness, which opens Friday night at Max Bell Theatre in Arts Commons.
-
New mental health centre for Alberta youth opens in Calgary on Monday
A new mental health centre for children opens in Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
Toronto
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schools
Ontario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion
Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for B.C. government workers ending April 3
The B.C. government is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for many provincial employees.
-
Vancouver man hospitalized after fall from SRO balcony during police interaction, IIO deployed
A Vancouver man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he fell from his balcony during an interaction with officers at a Downtown Eastside SRO Thursday.
-
IHIT renews appeal for information one year after man gunned down in Superstore parking lot
Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for information one year after a man was gunned down outside a North Shore grocery store in broad daylight.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island restaurants opening amid troubled times
The kitchen of Victoria's Ugly Duckling Dining and Provisions restaurant hums like a well oiled machine, even though it's only been open for a month.
-
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for B.C. government workers ending April 3
The B.C. government is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for many provincial employees.
-
B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanent
Restaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Independent watchdog agency charges New Brunswick RCMP officer with assault
An RCMP officer in New Brunswick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation by an independent police oversight agency.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
North Bay woman charged with drug trafficking, $33K in narcotics seized
A 30-year-old North Bay woman accused of dealing narcotics has been arrested as police seize $33,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
-
No injuries after pair of collisions on Hwy 24 west of Brantford
Police have reopened Highway 24 south of Paris, Ont. after a pair of collisions.