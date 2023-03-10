Regina Climbing Centre calling on council to build more facilities amid growing sport

Jordan Mackay the chief climbing officer at the Regina Climbing Centre is hopeful the city will consider helping them build a new larger facility. (BritDort/CTVNews) Jordan Mackay the chief climbing officer at the Regina Climbing Centre is hopeful the city will consider helping them build a new larger facility. (BritDort/CTVNews)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener