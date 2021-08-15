REGINA -- Saskatchewan's Indian community gathered on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day.

The day celebrates the history of India, the world's largest democracy, and those who fought to liberate it.

An event held in front of the Legislative Building welcomed members of the community and various dignitaries to celebrate.

"We wanted to recognize and appreciate the free independence that we have today as India as a country," said Dharmesh Gandhi, president of the India Canada Association of Saskatchewan.

In addition to speeches, there were several performances by singers and dancers.

"India's a very diverse country with lots of different cultures, so the performances you saw was not only from one region or from one part, it was including the entire part of India,” Gandhi said, noting the different styles of outfits worn by the performers.

He said everyone was excited to be together showing their pride and patriotism, and having the kids perform is a way for them to do so while staying connected to them.

An Indian flag was raised at City Hall and the Legislative Building while attendees waved both Indian and Canadian flags.

"Even though we call Canada as what we call our 'karmabhoomi' land where we work and where we stay, but at the same time India is still our 'matra bhumi' which is where we were all born and raised from."