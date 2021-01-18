REGINA -- A Regina company was fined $35,000 last week, after an employee was fatally injured in 2018.

Alsport Sales pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 12. Three more charges were withdrawn.

The company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure a worker is trained in all matter necessary to protect the health and safety of the worker when the worker is moved from one work activity or worksite to another that differs with respect to hazards, facilities or procedures, resulting in the death of a worker.

Alsport Sales was charged following an incident on Feb. 14, 2018, where a worker was fatally injured after being thrown from a snowmobile, near Pilot Butte.