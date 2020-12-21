REGINA -- A Regina company is facing a fine after pleading guilty to violating Occupations Health and Safety regulations.

Regina’s Josh Senger Construction Inc., pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 in Carlyle Provincial Court to the charges. The incident occurred in 2018, and left an employee injured after material fell from the forksof a skid steer.

On Dec. 11 the Court fined the company $10,000 with a $4,000 surcharge.

“Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely,” the province said in a news release.