

CTV Regina





A report released today at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting states that property crime continues to be a problem in 2019.

Property crime rates in January and February did not increase or decrease from the numbers recorded in 2018. Police say they would like to see that number go down.

“We’re very close to the same mark we were at last year,” Evan Bray, Regina Police chief said. “That is really driven by theft. Not just theft of motor vehicle but theft in general makes up a big chunk of the work that we do here. “

Bray added that 30 per cent of crime in the city is theft related.

The report also shows there was a 26 per cent decrease in crimes against people like robberies, homicides and sexual assaults.