REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s capital city continues to be the epicentre of COVID-19 variant spread in the province.

Regina now accounts for 668 of 781, or 86 per cent, of confirmed and presumptive variant cases in Saskatchewan. The province added 117 presumptive variant cases on Saturday and Sunday, 93 of which were found in the Queen City.

Of the 378 new cases reported in the province over the weekend, Regina accounted for 196 (52 per cent) of them.

On Feb. 18, Regina hit its lowest active case count since November with 332. In the 31 days since, the number of active cases in the city have grown by 108 per cent to 692.

Regina is responsible for 48 per cent of all active cases in Saskatchewan.

In the past seven days, there have been 19 new outbreaks reported in the city. Since the start of March, there have 33 outbreaks declared in Regina.

Intensive care admissions have also begun to increase in Regina. On Thursday, there were 11 COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care, but that increased to 16 on Sunday.

More to come…