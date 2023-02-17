Regina Cougars women's basketball prepare for postseason

The University of Regina (U of R) Cougars women’s basketball team will play either Trinity Western University (TRU) or University of Victoria (UVic) on Saturday in their first game of the postseason.

TRU and UVic will face off Friday night in a ‘play-in’ matchup at the University of Regina to see which team clinches a quarter-final playoff spot.

“Tonight, we’re really excited to be able to have the opportunity to come and watch them play and be able to scout both team, be as prepared as we can be,” said guard, Dayna Pearce.

“They’re both really strong teams and both good competitors and we’re just excited to see who comes out of tonight.”

“We don’t know who we’re going to play but it will be a battle no matter what,” added teammate Jade Belmore.

The Cougars have had a strong 2022-23 season. They finished in the second seed in Canada West with a 17-3 record behind the University of Saskatchewan.

“I think we’re really happy about that. That was one of our goals [to finish in the top two] and we accomplished. I think we’re super proud,” said Belmore.

“It’s a relief to see that all of our hard work this season has paid off and it brought us to the number two spot which you know gives us home court advantage going into playoffs. So we’re really excited,” said Pearce.

Tip off for TRU and UVic is at 7:00 PM in the University of Regina’s main gym.

Saturday nights Cougars and TBD matchup will also take place at 7:00 PM at the U of R.