Regina could see 'new and exciting' e-scooters rolling through the city

Regina city staff are on the hunt for potential vendors willing to roll out a fleet of electric scooters in the city.

They're asking for interested parties to submit their paperwork ahead of a planned report to city council.

In a statement, the City of Regina said the vehicles, better known as e-scooters are "a new and exciting mode of transportation" that aligns with Regina’s sustainability and transportation policies.

E-scooters are typically offered under a rental model for people in need of short-term transportation.

The introduction of scooters in other cities has led to some occasional growing pains as residents adjust to a new mode of transportation in the mix.

The move by Regina city administration come follows a change last year by SGI that lets municipalities customize their bylaws to locally regulate e-scooters.

According to the city, further into the project, a public website will provide more details on the project.

In Saskatoon this spring, 500 e-scooters will be available to rent as part of a trial run.