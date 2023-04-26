Regina council to vote on backing joint bid to host 2025 World Juniors Championship
Regina and Saskatoon are teaming up in the hopes of bringing back the IIHF World Junior Championship to Saskatchewan.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Regina City Council will decide if they want to back a bid to co-host the 2025 World Junior’s with the City of Saskatoon.
If councillors approve, the city would fund $400,000 for the bid from the 2023 annual Events, Conventions and Tradeshows attraction budget and reserve.
The City of Saskatoon already approved funding of $500,000 for the bid.
Last month, Hockey Canada contacted three communities to submit expedited host bids, which included a joint opportunity for Regina and Saskatoon due to the venue capacity in both cities.
The championship would host 10 international teams from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.
Executive committee recommends council approve the funding.
“A large part of Regina’s cultural vibrancy is tied to its many divers and well-established festivals and events. These events contribute to a sense of civic pride and cohesion among residents while also bringing significant economic benefit to the city,” according to a report from administration.
Hockey Canada estimates $50 million in economic impact as a result of hosting the championship. Roughly 300,000 fans would attend the 31 games.
More than 15,000 hotel room nights would be booked with over 20,000 out-of-town visitors expected.
All games would be broadcast on TSN, resulting in over 120 million viewers worldwide.
Teams in Pool A, including Team Canada, would play their round robin games in Saskatoon due to the higher seating capacity at SaskTel Centre. Saskatoon would host the medal rounds, while Regina would host the pre-tournament Team Canada games and Pool B.
The split is consistent with the 2010 World Junior Championship that was co-hosted by Regina and Saskatoon.
The two cities were unsuccessful in a previous joint bid to host the 2023 championship. The bid lost out to Halifax and Moncton.
REAL, Regina Hotel Association, Tourism Regina, Tourism Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre, Discover Saskatoon and city administration are developing a “competitive Team Saskatchewan bid,” according to a city report.
The deadline to enter a bid is April 28.
COUNCIL TO FILL VACANT CSIR BOARD POSITION
For a second time, city council will try to finalize a replacement for the Community and Social Impact Regina (CSIR) board of directors.
Executive committee recommended Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk should replace Coun. Dan LeBlanc as a non-voting member on the inaugural board.
Council voted to remove LeBlanc from the position in February. Mayor Sandra Masters brought forward the motion for his removal following LeBlanc’s involvement in the lawsuit against City Manager Niki Anderson over homelessness funding in the city’s budget.
Councillors previously voted against Coun. Bob Hawkins as the replacement after several delegates expressed their opposition. Residents told council they wanted someone who represented the North Central and Heritage neighbourhoods on the CSIR board.
If Stadnichuk is voted in, her term on the board will last until the end of the year.
FILLING THE VACANT YARDS
The Regina Warehouse Improvement District is requesting $100,000 from city council to help support interim plans for The Yards site along Dewdney Avenue.
The money would fund objectives in The Yards Interim Use Activation & Plan, including the development of a four-season program and infrastructure.
The Warehouse District is hoping to provide an initial plan that will work alongside the construction of Dewdney Avenue and initial construction phases of the Yards development. Eventually, the group wants to develop a long-term plan for the area.
In 2023 and 2024, the Yards site will be used to offset concerns related to on-street parking during the Dewdney Avenue Rehabilitation Construction Project.
