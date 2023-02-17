Regina couple and Sask. woman take home $100K in lotto win

A Regina couple and a woman from Simmie, Sask. won big on their lottery tickets recently, each taking home $100,000.

Sheldon Panchuk and Ginger Dick won $100,000 by adding an EXTRA to their ticket for the Jan. 24 Lotto Max draw.

They bought their ticket from Get It On The Way at 6887 Rochdale Blvd the day before the draw.

The pair discovered their win by scanning it on the Lotto Spot app multiple times the day after the draw.

“I thought something was wrong,” Panchuk said in Saskatchewan Lotteries media release.

Apart from paying bills, they do have another plan for their windfall.

"I’m going to buy something not on the value menu and maybe some 2-ply toilet paper," Panchuk joked.

Their matching digits were 4-1-3-0-5-1-2.

Melanie Larson. (Photo supplied by Sask. Lotteries)

Simmie’s winner, Melanie Larson, took home $100,000 on the EXTRA she added to her ticket for the Dec. 31 Western 649 draw.

She bought her Western 649 ticket from Pharmasave at 390 Central Ave. N in Swift Current on Dec. 30 and discovered her win a couple of weeks later by scanning it on the Lotto Spot app.

“I was at a hockey tournament and decided to take a break,” Larson said in a media release. “I got in my car and drove to the gas station. That’s when I decided to check my tickets in my car.”

She said she is going to pay off some debt with her winnings.

Her matching digits were 2-0-9-6-3-9-5.