City crews in the Queen City are working to respond to icy conditions around Regina after freezing rain on Tuesday night.

The city says its focusing on ice control on arterial and collector roads, along with the sidewalks under the city’s responsibility.

Sand trucks are monitoring city roads, applying sand and salt to roads and sidewalks as needed. Once main roads are complete, the city said it will move to residential roads.

The city has free sand available for residents to use for their driveways and sidewalks. People can bring their own container and fill up with sand at these locations:

Northgate Mall: Seventh Avenue North and Lorne Street

Jack Hamilton Arena: 1010 McCarthy Boulevard

Albert Scott Community Centre: 1264 Athol Street

Cathedral Centre: 2900 13th Avenue

Al Ritchie: 2230 Lindsay Street

Murray Balfour Arena: 70 Massey Road

Glencairn Centre: 2626 East Dewdney Avenue

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: 3130 Woodhams Drive

South Leisure Centre: 222 Sunset Drive

Motorists are reminded to use caution while driving in the icy conditions.

