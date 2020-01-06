REGINA -- An important tool for Regina law enforcement had a busy year in 2019, as Regina Crime Stoppers received 1,295 tips.

It breaks a previous record of 1,192 set in 2017.

2019 also saw improved numbers of arrests and cases cleared from 2018.

The majority of information received by Crime Stoppers still comes form its phone line, 1-800-222-TIPS, but the program says its seen increased use of its mobile app and online reporting.

“It’s a really important way to ensure that the information comes in, that that tipster is safe, and then it more importantly gets put in the hands of the professionals who can go out and investigate and keep the community safe,” said Craig Perrault, the president of Regina Crime Stoppers.

Perrault says part of the reason for the record amount of tips, along with a growing Regina population, is more outreach to those unfamiliar with what Crime Stoppers is and what it offers. Last year, these outreach efforts focused particularly on new Canadians, school kids, and teenagers.

“Now we really get to go out and really tell kids about the program,” Perrault said. “See something, say something, here it is, it’s anonymous, you’re safe.”

Crime Stoppers also has a growing social media presence. The program’s Facebook page has nearly 8,000 likes, making it a quick option to get information out to members of the public.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says the number of tips is an indicator of how much trust people have in the long-running program.

“An investigation is often like putting together a puzzle, sometimes you know what that missing piece is but you don’t have it,” Bray told reporters at a press conference announcing the new statistics. “That Crime Stoppers tip can be the link to actually holding an offender accountable; helping a victim through a grieving process or through a challenging, traumatic situation and so you can never underestimate the value of information like that.”

Tips can be submitted to Regina Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, or by downloading the free app from the Apple or Android store.