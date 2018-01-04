

CTV Regina





Regina Crime Stoppers has released their stats for 2017 and the results for mixed.

The organization says the number of tips received was up in 2017, and as a result more stolen property was recovered and more illegal drugs were seized, however the number of cases solved and people arrested is down.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray also said that many tipsters refused to be paid for their information in 2017.

“Only 50 per-cent of people are coming in and picking [their rewards] up, so I don’t think it’s necessarily money motivated, I think it’s a community wellness thing.” Chief Bray told the media.

Crime Stoppers airs every Monday on CTV Regina.