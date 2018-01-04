Regina Crime Stoppers releases stats for 2017, says number of people collecting rewards is down
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 12:43PM CST
Regina Crime Stoppers has released their stats for 2017 and the results for mixed.
The organization says the number of tips received was up in 2017, and as a result more stolen property was recovered and more illegal drugs were seized, however the number of cases solved and people arrested is down.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray also said that many tipsters refused to be paid for their information in 2017.
“Only 50 per-cent of people are coming in and picking [their rewards] up, so I don’t think it’s necessarily money motivated, I think it’s a community wellness thing.” Chief Bray told the media.
