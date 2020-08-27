REGINA -- Regina police is reporting it saw a decrease in some crimes for the month of July.

In the Board of Police Commissioner's monthly report, which was released on Thursday, police saw a decrease in crimes against people and crimes against property.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray presented the information at Thursday's meeting.

"We've got reductions, especially in property crime, so that's your theft, your theft of auto, mischiefs and those types of things," Bray said. "We're down almost 50 per cent in our stolen autos right now, which is very positive."

Crimes against people have declined by 2.6 per cent in July of 2020, compared to July 2019.

An even more noticeable decrease was seen in crimes against property, which declined by 34.7 per cent in July 2020, compared to July 2019.

It said from January to July of 2020, there were 3,196 fewer incidents of crimes against property, when compared to the same time period in 2019. That change represents a decrease of 34.7 per cent.

Bray said even though police are seeing some positive trends, there are other challenges facing the community.

“We are seeing a significant number of overdoses and a significant number of attempted suicides in our city,” he said.

“Those aren't necessarily a criminal offence that we've measured through a stats package, but there's something that I think we have to be very serious about and find ways that we can help people that are truly in crisis."

Bray said homicide and arson crimes are increasing.

By the end of July 2019, there were six homicides in Regina. In the same time period of 2020, there were eight.

Bray said homicides are largely linked to domestic situations or drugs.

"Drugs or alcohol are often at play in many of those serious assaults or serious offences," he said.

Bray also presented information about police vehicle pursuits from 2019.

In the entire year of 2019, there were 27 incidents of police vehicle pursuits. That number is significantly down. There were 46 incidents in 2018.

Bray said it’s usually more dangerous for police to chase vehicles. As well, the driver of such vehicles is usually found a short time later, he added.