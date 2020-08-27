REGINA -- The Regina Police Service (RPS) saw a decrease in some crimes against people and property in the city for the month of July.

As part of the Board of Police Commissioner's monthly report, RPS saw a decrease in crimes against the person and crimes against property.

Crimes against the person were down 2.6 per cent in July of 2020, compared to July of 2019.

An even more noticeable decrease was seen in crimes against property, which declined by 34.7 per cent. From January to July of 2020, there have been 3,196 fewer incidents of crimes against property from that same time period in 2019.

RPS said Crimes against Property is also down for the entire year of 2020, compared to 2019.

The results of this report will be discussed at Thursday’s Board of Police Commissioner’s monthly meeting, taking place at 2:30 p.m. at Henry Baker Hall.