Regina dealing with ice ruts on city streets

The City of Regina said it is shaving down ice to smooth residential roads and alleys after large ruts formed thanks to a series of freeze-thaw conditions.

The city said work began last weekend and will continue to take place during daytime hours.

The work should be completed in about two weeks time, however the city said if there is a significant snowfall, crews will be reassigned to keep major and emergency routes and roads drivable.

The city added that people may continue to park on the street, but recommend off street parking if possible.

Alleys where garbage and recycling bins are picked up will also be serviced according to the city.

The city said the ice left behind by crews will be pushed to the side where snow ridges are located.

