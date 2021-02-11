REGINA -- The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) is looking into allegations of unprofessional conduct leveled against a Regina doctor.

The allegations involve Dr. El-fellani Mohammed, an endocrinologist who has practised at a south Regina clinic.

The CPSS has outlined six cases where female patients allege to have been inappropriately touched during stethoscope examinations. Some of the patients also said the doctor asked inappropriate personal questions, hugged the patient, undid buttons on their blouse without warning and took photos without providing an appropriate explanation or obtaining consent.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2018. Two of the patients were minors during a number of those years.

The matter has been referred to a CPSS discipline committee for further review. The CPSS said the allegations of unprofessional conduct have not been proven and no hearing has taken place.

In 2019, Dr. Mohammed received a three month suspension for unprofessional conduct involving two patients.