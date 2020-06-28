REGINA -- CC RezQs has raised thousands of dollars to help its cause thanks to a fundraising bottle drive that spanned months.

The group partners with reservations and rural communities in Saskatchewan to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome stray dogs.

Hundreds of hours and kilometres driven resulted in 82,000 bottles collected and more than $10,000 raised, according to the organization.

“We are constantly fundraising for mainly vet bills, those add up really quick,” said Cady Shaw, a co-founder of CC RezQs. “We do tend to get a lot of cases where the dogs need extra medical attention, those can range anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. So it’s very important that we do our fundraising to get money for that.”

The bottle drive is one way the rescue has been able to fundraise after COVID-19 restrictions forced them to call off most of their normal fundraisers in the community.

The group announced the total during a Facebook Live event Saturday.

“The pandemic has been good and bad. Obviously we haven’t been able to get out into the public and spread our name so we’ve had to rely very heavily on social media,” Shaw said. “On another side of it because people are home more because of the pandemic they’ve been fostering, they’ve been adopting so we’ve been able to get puppies rehomed very quickly so it’s a little bit of give and take in that situation.”

Fundraising efforts are ongoing and more information can be found on the CC RezQs social media pages.