REGINA -- Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Evraz Place will reopen on Saturday, after being temporarily closed for almost two weeks.

People aged 55 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.

It will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. from April 3-5. Following the long weekend, it will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting April 6.

"Due to an increase in COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC) in Regina and area, residents are urged to seek vaccination as soon as they become eligible in order to protect themselves and those around them," the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said, in a release.

The facility was temporarily shut down on March 22, after running out of vaccines.

Additional walk-in and drive-thru vaccine clinics are slated to open in Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.