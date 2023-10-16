Regina

    • Regina driver clocked at 148 km/h on Lewvan Drive ticketed more than $1,100

    Regina police say a driver was ticketed $1,112 after being clocked travelling 148 km/h in a 70 zone on Lewvan Drive at 13th Avenue.

    According to a post on X by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the driver's vehicle was also impounded for a week.

    Police said the high price of the ticket is for driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    “There’s no excuse for speeds like that,” police said in the post.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News